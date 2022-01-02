Mayele challenges local players in top scoring race

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Five players are so far locking horns in the golden boot award in the Mainland Tanzania Premier League which is now gathering pace.

Among the five players, Fiston Mayele of Young Africans (Yanga) is only foreign player who joined the race after scoring five goals so far.

Other players who have so far scored five goals are Jeremiah Juma of Tanzania Prisons, Vitalis Mayanga (Polisi Tanzania), George Mpole (Geita Gold) and Namungo Football Club’s Reliants Lusajo.

Players who have so far scored four goals are Feisal Salum (Yanga), Juma Liuzio, Richard Ngodya (Mbeya City) and Meddi Kagere of the defending champions, Simba.

However, Kagere was in action yesterday night whereby his club, Simba were facing Azam FC at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium. So far, local players have shined in the goal scoring race when comparing with the foreign players. This indicates the golden boot award is the most competitive when comparing in the past season whereby John Bocco of Simba won the race after scoring 16 goals.

Bocco was followed by Chriss Mugalu of DR Congo who scored 15 goals. As per records, Mohammed “Mmachinga” of Yanga is at the top of the golden boot after scoring 26 goals in 1997 while Abdallah Juma of Mtibwa Sugar is in second place after scoring 25 goals in 2005. Kagere is in the third place after scoring 23 goals in 2018/2019 and Rwandan also scored 22 goals in the 2019/2020. Yanga’s Amisi Tambwe is placed fourth after scoring 21 goals in 2015/2016 and Emmanuel Okwi is placed fifth with 20 goals in 2017/2018.

Others in the scoring boot award recoords are John Bocco who scored 19 goals in 2011/2022, Boniface Ambani of Yanga who scored 18 goals in 2008/2009, Mussa Mgosi (18) goals in 2009/2010, Mrisho Ngassa (18) in 2010/2011, Kipre Tchetche of Azam FC who scored 17 goals in 2012/2-13.

Meanwhile; the Young Africans (Yanga) have maintained the winning streak and unbeaten run in the Mainland Tanzania Premier League after outshining Dodoma Jiji FC. Yanga recorded 4-0 to dominate the top position of the league with 29 points from 11 matches. Yanga are yet to lose the match in the league while drawing twice. As per records, Yanga recorded barren draw against their traditional rivals, Simba and later against Namungo FC whereby they recorded 1-1 draw.

The team head coach, Nabi Nesreddine commended the players for the best performances in the league calling non them to maintain the standard in the league. Nabi said they need to do the best in all matches in order to reach their target of winning the Mainland title.