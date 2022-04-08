Morrison, Kagere shine as Simba beat Coastal Union

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Mainland Premier League defending champions, Simba SC have returned to the league with a bang following their 2-1 victory over Coastal Union of Tanga at the Mkwakwani Stadium yesterday.

Simba’s fans had to wait till the extra time to celebrate the victory in a thrilling encounter. Rwandan import Meddie Kagere scored the second goal for Simba while other fans had already gone out of the stadium believing the match would have ended in a 1-1 draw.

The goal made Simba fans cheer as they have now an 11 point gap against their traditional rivals, Young Africans (Yanga).

The first goal for Simba was scored by Bernard Morrison in the 39th minute before Victor Akpan equalized for Coastal Union in the 76th minute.

Simba, who have so far collected 40 points from 18 matches, now turn focus to the quarterfinal match of the CAF Confederation Cup against Orlando Pirates of South Africa on April 17 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium. As per the Mainland Premier League standings, Yanga are at the top after collecting 51 points from 19 matches.

The Jangwani Street lads are yet to lose even a single match in the league other than drawing three times. Yanga recorded a barren draw against their bitter rivals, Simba before registering 1-1 against Namungo FC and later ended in a goalless draw against Mbeya City.

Advertisement

Yanga have conceded only five goals and scored 33 goals with their striker Fiston Kalala Mayele leading the golden boot race by scoring 11 goals.

Namungo FC striker Reliants Lusajo is sitting in the second position with 10 goals. Others in the golden boot race are George Mpole of Geita Gold, who has scored nine goals, Saido Ntibazonkiza (Yanga), Meddie Kagere (Simba) and Vitalis Mayanga of Polisi Tanzania have each scored six goals.

Also on the list is Jeremiah Juma of Tanzania Prisons who has scored five goals.

Teams that are struggling to avoid the relegation zone are Mbeya Kwanza who sit at the bottom of the league table with 14 points, Tanzania Prisons who are in the 15th slot with 16 points and Mtibwa Sugar who are placed 14th after collecting 20 points.

The list also includes Dodoma Jiji FC who have so far collected 21 points and are placed in the 13th position.

Other teams in danger of being relegated are Coastal Union with 21 points, Ruvu Shooting (21 points) and Biashara United Mara (22 points).