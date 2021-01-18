MultiChoice Tanzania unveils new promo for DStv customers

MultiChoice Tanzania has launched a mouthwatering upgrade offer dubbed “Panda Tukupandishe”. This offer gives all active and disconnected DStv Bomba, Family and Compact customers a chance to pay and get to view programming on higher package within 48 hours at no extra cost.

Speaking at the launch of the DStv Step up campaign, The Head of Marketing at MultiChoice Tanzania, Ronald Shelukindo commented that; “At MultiChoice, our mission is always to deliver value to our customers by making great entertainment more accessible. Our key priority is to put our customers' needs at the heart of everything we do. We listen to our customers to understand their changing lives, the economic pressures they face and what matters most to them. We recognize that most of our customers are living in tough economic times and understand our customers are under pressure to make every shilling they spend count. As such, we’re constantly reviewing our prices. Hence, we are delighted to launch a Step-Up campaign named “Panda Tukupandishe” whereby our customers will be upgraded to the next higher packages at no extra cost. This offer is valid for all active and non-active DStv customers from January 14th to 31st March 2021”, said Shelukindo.

Furthermore, The Acting Customer Value Manager from MultiChoice Tanzania Lucy Kisasa, added that with this offer, our customers, say in Bomba package will be required to pay for Family bouquet worth and DStv will step them up to Compact package ]=and get access to witness the biggest leagues in the world such as English Premier League {EPL}, the Spanish football league Serie A and the other major championships in the world.

How the DStv Step Up offer works:

If you are an active customer on DStv Access, Family or Compact package, simply upgrade to the next package and DStv will give you a further boost to an even higher package at no extra cost

If a DStv Access customer pays for DStv Family package at only Tshs. 29,900 they will Step Up to Compact .

If a DStv Family customer pays for DStv Compact package at only Tshs. 49,000 they will Step Up to Compact Plus.

If a Compact customer pays for DStv Compact Plus package at only Tshs. 89,000 they will Step Up to DStv Premium.

Once payment is made, customers may be upgraded to the next higher package within 48 hours. New customers are also not left out of these amazing benefits because this Step-Up offer is open to both active and disconnected DStv Access, Family and Compact customers.

This limited offer is run in accordance to the terms and conditions and is expected to continue till 31st March this year.