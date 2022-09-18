Mwakinyo moves up two slots in world boxing records

By Imani Makongoro More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Despite being beaten by Technical Knockout (TKO) against Liam Smith in the super welterweight non-title bout, Hassan Mwakinyo has climbed two places in the world professional boxing records rankings (Boxrec).

According to the rankings released this week, Mwakinyo is now placed 38th out of 1,953 boxers in the world in super welterweight division.

Earlier, the boxer was ranked 40th before fighting Smith in the UK. Mwakinyo fought Smith on September 3 in England and was beaten by TKO in the fourth round of the well attended bout. Apart from moving up two slots, Mwakinyo has three and a half stars in the rankings.





Tanzania’s professional boxer Hassan Mwakinyo (right) goes down during his recent fight against British Liam Smith. PHOTO | SKY SPORTS

Jermell Charlo and Sebastian Fundora of the US are placed first and second in the rankings with both having five stars. Russian pugilist Magomed Kurbanov is placed in the third position while Argentinean Brian Carlos Castano in the fourth and Tim Tszyu of Australia in the fifth position.

Related It was a night to forget for Tanzanian boxer Mwakinyo

Advertisement

Smith has continued to remain in his previous position of sixth while Sam Eggington who was beaten by Mwakinyo by TKO in 2018 fell to the 13th position.

In the African rankings, Mwakinyo has continued to remain in the second position behind leader Roarke Knapp of South Africa who has been in that position for more than six months following Mwakinyo’s defeat.

Previously, Mwakinyo was in the top position from 2018 following his TKO win over Eggington.

Brandon Thysse, also from South Africa, has concluded the top three for that weight division in Africa, taking down the Congolese, Emmany Kalambo, who, in the new rankings, has fallen to fourth place.

Other Tanzanian professional boxers, Mfaume Mfaume and Meshack Mwankemwa have entered the top 20 in that division, Mfaume being 15th and Mwankemwa 16th while Nicolaus Michael Mdoe is placed 20th in the African rankings.