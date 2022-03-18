NBC Bank trains Serengeti Girls on money matters

By Clezencia Tryphone More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s U-17 women soccer team players (Serengeti Girls) have expressed their gratitude for financial education they have received from the National Commercial Bank (NBC).

A part from getting education the 26 players with nine technical staff were also opened bank accounts at NBC Bank.

Speaking in Zanzibar, on behalf of NBC Bank's Manager in the isles, Obedinga Vatula who is the business manager said they opened bank accounts to enable them access banking services anytime.

He said, they trained the players on better uses of their resources and also to make them know what the bank is doing.

“We believe the education we provided will help them," said Vatula.

For his part, team physician Secelel Pesse said they are happy to open accounts with NBC Bank and that will make their transactions easier.





Serengeti Girls player Zulfa Ally receiving her NBC ATM card.



“We thank NBC for the training and the knowledge we have received would help us in money management and also educate others,” team captain Noela Petrick said after receiving her ATM card on behalf of other players.

NBC Bank has continued to make a significant contribution in the sports industry where they recently provided health insurance to the national women’s football team (Twiga Stars) as well as being the main sponsors of the Mainland Premier League.