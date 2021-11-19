New Simba coach faces first Premier League test

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Simba SC new head coach Pablo Franco is today subjected to the first test in the Mainland Tanzania Premier League, leading the team against Ruvu Shooting at the CCM Kirumba Stadium from 4pm in Mwanza.

Other games set for today in the league are Mbeya City against Mtibwa Sugar at the Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya and Polisi Tanzania faces Coastal Union at the Ushirika ground in Moshi.

Pablo has signed a two-year contract with the Msimbazi Street giants, replacing Didier Gomes who opted out of the team after failing to take the team to the group stage African Champions League. Gomes is now coaching Mauritania’s national football team.

Franco, who is from Spain, has so far trained with the team for 10 days and hopes to do the best in the encounter. Simba are now placed second with 11 points while Ruvu Shooting are in the 10th slot after collecting six points from five matches.

Young Africans are at the top with 15 points from five matches. “I hope to do the best in the encounter. It will be my first time to supervise the technical bench of the club since I joined the team. My players are in good shape to face challenges from Ruvu Shooting players,” said Pablo.

With Simba, Pablo has played only one match against Cambiasso Sports Management team and drew 2-2.

Ruvu Shooting assistant coach Rajabu Nakuchema said they are well prepared for the match and believes to record a good result. Nakuchema said they are taking the game very seriously, despite the fact that they are facing a tough assignment.

“We need to be keen throughout the game, I know Simba will target to maintain their winning record as my team also target the same. So far, we have trained well and we are not ready to repeat the mistakes that made us lose 3-1 to Young Africans (Yanga) at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium before the international break,” said Nakuchema.