Nottingham Forest dump Arsenal out of FA Cup 

London. Nottingham Forest dumped 14-time winners Arsenal out of the FA Cup on Sunday

Championship side Forest and Mikel Arteta's Arsenal were deadlocked at half-time in the late kick-off, with neither side able to find a breakthrough.

But Lewis Grabban gave the home side the lead in the 83rd minute, converting Ryan Yates' cross from close range, and they held on to win 1-0, setting up a tie with holders Leicester.

The result means Arsenal have been eliminated in the third round of the cup for only the second time across the past 26 seasons, with the other instance also coming away to Forest in 2018.