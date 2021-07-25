Pressure high as giants lock horns today

As per records, Yanga managed to clinch the title in the 2015/2016 season after beating Azam FC 3-1 while Simba emerged victorious in the 2016/2017 season following their 2-1 victory against Mbao and again won 2-1 last season against Namungo FC

Kigoma. After much bragging by football fans for not less than two weeks, Young Africans (Yanga) and Simba today clash in the Azam Federation Cup final match at the Lake Tanganyika Stadium in Kigoma Region.

The encounter has been scheduled to start from 4pm according to the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF).

The duel will be officiated by referee Ahmed Arajiga from Manyara Region and assistants Fedinand Chacha of Mwanza and Mohamed Mkono from Tanga Region. As per records, Yanga managed to clinch the title in the 2015/2016 season after beating Azam FC 3-1 while Simba emerged victorious in the 2016/2017 season following their 2-1 victory against Mbao and again won 2-1 last season against Namungo FC.

This means that Simba, who are the defending champions, target to retain the title for the third time against their rivals, Yanga, who also target to stop Simba from dominating the league.

Officials of both teams have boasted to emerge victorious and win the title, a situation that makes today’s clash unpredictable. Yanga fans are bragging that they are yet to lose four consecutive matches of the league against Simba.

Yanga information officer Hassan Bumbuli said commitment from leaders and fans has made the team dominate against Simba.

“We managed to beat Simba in the Mapinduzi Cup as well as in the 2019/2020 league season. “So, we have a reason to smile against Simba as per records,” said Bumbuli.

Simba captain John Bocco said they target a good result against Yanga in the encounter and they will not be ready to disappoint their fans. “I predict a tough match. But as per football procedures, winner must be declared after the match. Victory is our focus and not otherwise,” said Bocco