Pressure moments as Yanga face Simba in crucial game

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans (Yanga) and Simba today clash in the Mainland Tanzania Premier League second leg at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam after long month bragging by fans.

The match has been programmed to kickoff at 5pm, according to Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) information officer Clifford Ndimbo.

Ndimbo said the clash will be officiated by Ramadhan Kayoko from Dar es Salaam and will be assisted by Frank Komba also from Dar es Salaam and Mohamed Mkono from Tanga as the fourth official is Elly Sasii of Dar es Salaam.

The game is very crucial for both teams that seek to improve their standings in the league.

Yanga, who are unbeaten so far, are placed at the top with 54 points from 20 matches while Simba second with 41 points from 19 games.

He said all preparations have been completed and he urged fans to attend the match. The two clubs are meeting in the second leg of this season’s league as the first leg saw the teams share the spoils.

As per the records, Simba will likely victory in order to reduce the point gap against Yanga and revive their hope of retaining the title.

Victory for Yanga in today’s match will obviously make them 95 percent champions.

Speaking yesterday, Yanga assistant coach Cedric Kaze said he has prepared his players purposely to win the encounter, despite the tough challenge they are facing.

Kaze explained that they respect Simba in the encounter, but victory is their main target, resulting from the preparations they have made.

“It is going to be a tough match and my men are aware of it, but we have taken precautions, considering that Simba are a strong team with good players. However, I am proud of having committed players,” said Kaze.

For his part, Simba head coach Pablo Franco said they are taking the encounter seriously and their target is to win it.

He said all of his players are in high morale and ready to do their best in the eagerly awaited encounter.

“It is a very important match for us in the league. We target victory in order to keep on chasing and defending the title,” said Pablo.

While Simba will miss the services of Hassan Dilunga, who is injured, Yanga will miss the services of Yacouba Sogne, who is yet to regain his fitness level to play the match.