Rampant Simba thrash US Gendarmerie to advance

By Paul Owere More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Simba Sports Club has qualified for the quarter finals of the CAF Confederations Cup after beating Union Sportive Gendarmerie Nationale (USGN) 4-0.

The Msimbazi side however, had to settle for a second place after Moroccan side RSBerkane beat Asec Mimosa to lead the group.

Following a barren first half despite dominating the proceedings Simba broke the deadlock through Sadio Kanoute in the 63rd minute.

This was followed by two goals from Congolese forward Chris Mugalu in 68th and 78th minute.

Things could only get worse with an own goal that resulted from a back pass, which the USGN goalie Saidu Hamisi failed to control.