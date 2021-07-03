Ruling on TFF election on July 9

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The High Court of Tanzania will on July 9 make a ruling on whether the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF)’s election should proceed or not.

The court’s Judge Edwin Kakolaki made the decision yesterday after hearing a petition filed by Ally Salehe, who was one of TFF’s presidential candidates. However, Judge Kakolaki told the court that there is no need of suspending the election process as requested by the plaintiff.

Earlier, Judge Kakolaki heard testimonies from both the plaintiff and the defendants (TFF) from 9.12am to 10.07am before adjourning the case to 12pm for a decision. Salehe has filed the case, asking the High Court to suspend the general meeting of TFF as per their principle application no. 305. TFF were represented by their lawyer, Alex Mshumbusi. The TFF election has been scheduled to take place on August 7 in Tanga Region and the body’s sitting president, Wallace Karia, is the sole candidate.

As per the body’s regulations, Karia is awaiting an endorsement to lead TFF for another term of four years. The body’s general assembly passed a clause that if it happens that there is a sole candidate for a post, the general meeting members will have to confirm the candidate and not voting. The candidates to contest Zone number one executive committee membership are Lameck Nyambaya, Athuman Kambi and Hosseah Lugano. The zone has Dar es Salaam, Morogoro, Lindi, Coast Region and Mtwara regions. The committee also has approved two candidates, Halid Mohamed and Zakayo Mjema to contest executive committee membership for Zone number two that has Arusha, Kilimanjaro, Manyara and Tanga regions.