Saido and Ambundo kicked out of Yanga camp

Shinyanga. Two days before the Azam Confederation Cup (ASFC) semi-final match between Simba and Yanga, head coach Nasreddine Nabi has kicked out Saido Ntibazonkiza and Dickson Ambundo from the team’s camp in Shinyanga.

Local sports website Mwanaspoti says has received credible information regarding the duo’s expulsion at a time when they probably need them most.

According to the website Ambundo and Ntibazokiza reportedly left the camp and took a stroll in the streets against the team’s orders.

Simba and Yanga will face each other on Saturday, May 28 at the CCM Kirumba in a game that will determine who will play in the final.

The last two derbies involving the two sides this season which were played at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium ended in barren draws.