Serengeti Girls to leave for the UK Sept 20

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s national U-17 women’s football team (Serengeti Girls) are expected to leave the country on September 20 for Southampton, England for residential camp ahead of the FIFA World Cup scheduled to start next month in India.

The team will camp at the Southampton Academy and play friendly matches ahead of the competition scheduled to start from October 11 to 30.

The team’s trip is coordinated by the government through the National Sports Council (NSC), according to Yusuph Singo, Director of Sports Development at the ministry of Culture, Arts, and Sports.

Singo said the team’s training program and friendly matches would be revealed later by NSC.

“It is true that the team will leave for Southampton on September 20 and all preparations are now under NSC,” said Singo. Serengeti Girls have been drawn in Group D in the FIFA World Cup finals.

The team will launch their campaign for winning the FIFA World Cup against Japan on October 12 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the City of Margao.

The match has been scheduled to kickoff at 8pm (6.30pm Tanzanian time), according to the world football governing body (Fifa)’s fixture.

The fixture shows that the group’s opening match will be between Canada and France, kicking-off at 2.30pm Tanzanian time.

After that match, Serengeti Girls will face France on October 15 at the same venue, starting at 8.30pm and their last group stage match will be against Canada at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai while France will host Japan at the same time at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao.

The fixtures show that the opening match will be between Morocco and Brazil in group A, starting at 4.30pm (2.30pm Tanzanian time) and the hosts, India, will face the United States, starting at 8pm (6.30pm) Tanzania time. Currently, Serengeti Gils are in residential camp in Dar es Salaam and yesterday the team trained on the beach. The team’s contingent will comprise 23 players and seven officials.