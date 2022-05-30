Simba and Chelsea fan wins Sh168m M-Bet’s Perfect 12 draw

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Kagera Region’s resident, Baraka Lugwisha Shoki, has won Sh168,972,500 after predicting precisely 12 matches of various football leagues in the world through M-Bet Tanzania’s Perfect 12 draw.

Shoki, who is a fan of Simba Sports Club, Geita Gold FC and Chelsea, said it was not an easy task for him to win such a huge amount of money due to difficult in predicting some of the teams that were playing.

He said the match that gave him the hardest time was between Dodoma Jiji FC and Namungo FC played at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma Region.

According to Shoki, although Dodoma Jiji FC won the game, he was at the crossroads because Namungo FC had good results in their previous matches when compared to Dodoma Jiji FC’s. He said Namungo FC were in top form following a series of good results and bet for Dodoma Jiji FC to win the encounter due to the fact that the team (Dodoma Jiji FC) were playing at their home ground.

“I was ‘praying’ for Dodoma Jiji FC to win the match and I did not want to see the referee of the encounter to add extra time because I was worried Namungo FC would have equalized, so I hated the referee for adding extra time,” said Shoki.

“I was very happy after the end of the match because it was the only one that remained in my predications. I’m happy because I believed one day I would win the jackpot,” said Shoki, who is a mathematics teacher at Kikukwe Secondary School in Bukoba.

He said he would use the money to raise a capital for his business and he will use the other part of the cash in agriculture and educating his relatives.

M-Bet Tanzania Marketing Manager Allen Mushi said Shoki joins other Perfect 12 draw winners who managed to change their lives after winning millions of shillings.

Mushi also urged Tanzanians from the age of 18 to continue placing their bet with M-Bet in order to win the Zali la M-Bet draw from which the winner will be awarded a brand new Toyota IST, a motorcycle for the second winner and Sh1 million for the third winner.

He said so far they have awarded winners 12 motorcycles and 12 others have won Sh1 million cash prize each.