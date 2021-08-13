Simba beat Kaizer Chiefs to sign Serbian striker Popa

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Tanzanian giants Simba SC have taken advantage of Kaizer Chiefs’ hesitancy to sign a European forward by closing in on a transfer that will rank as a major coup.

The Romanian forward Daniel Popa will now be heading to Tanzania champions Simba SC after reaching an agreement on a transfer fee.

The reports come at a time when Simba are seeking to strengthen their attacking options after they sold Luis Miquissone to Al Ahly for a record club fee of Sh2 billion.

Apart from Luis Miquissone another who is reportedly set to leave the club during the transfer window is Zambian mid-fielder Clatous Chama who sources say has been sold at a fee of Sh1.3 billion.

Popa was offered to Chiefs after they showed initial interest, which they have not actively followed up considering the pending transfer situation of Samir Nurkovic.

While Chiefs have been indecisive, Simba has acted quickly will now complete the 26-year-old’s signing this week.

Simba will compete in the Champions League again this season after winning the domestic league title yet again.

South Africa’s Chiefs also showed interest but were put off by the transfer fee demanded by Romanian outift AFC Chindia Targoviste after head coach Benni McCarthy made initial enquiries.

Popa has been capped at the Under-21 level for Romania and comes highly-rated but having only ever played in his home country.

Simba have in recent weeks also raised a hand of interest in transfer-listed Chiefs forward Lazarous Kambole.