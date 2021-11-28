Simba face Red Arrows today

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Soccer giants in the country, Simba, today take on Red Arrows of Zambia in the African Confederation Cup playoff at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium. The match has been scheduled to start from 4pm and all preparations are complete and a total of 35,000 football fans have been allowed to attend the encounter.

Simba, who trained intensively ahead of the encounter, target victory in order to excel to the Groups Stage of the tournament. Simba head coach Pablo Franco said his players are ready for the encounter and their intention is to outshine the Zambians.

“I have worked with my team preparing a special training program to increase the team’s efficiency in the match. We are aware that Red Arrows are among the tough teams in the competition, we need to show our prowess in and commitment to the game.

“It is not going to be an easy game because both teams target victory in order to surface the way of qualifying for the groups stage. Our target is to continue utilizing our home ground well and we call upon all Tanzanians to give us support by attending the match,” said Pablo.

He said so far things are going on very well and his players have worked extremely hard. He said they have improved fast in all the areas and he is very satisfied and confident that they are now ready to face Red Arrows. “What I find the most encouraging is the players’ enthusiasm, their motivation, and the quality of their work. Thanks to that, they are making impressive progress,” he said.

Simba will be under their top striker Meddie Kagere and skipper John Bocco. Midfielders: Jonas Mkude and Mzamiru Yassin. Defenders: Serge Pascal Wawa, Shomari Kapombe, Mohamed Hussein, Joash Onyango and the first choice goalkeeper, Aishi Manula.