Simba host Al Merrikh with an eye on last 8

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Simba today play a crucial match against Al Merrikh in the African Champions League groups stage at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Simba need victory in order to qualify for the quarterfinals of the competition which will feature eight teams.

The match would be played from 4pm - and, for the first time, fans would not be allowed to attend the match following a directive from the African football governing body, Caf.

The Msimbazi Street soccer giants Simba are now placed at the top of Group A standings, with seven points and a victory today will make them continue to hold the top position. This is even if Al Ahly or AS Vita Club win their match which is also being played today in Kinshasa, DRC. AS Vita Club are placed second, with four points, while Al Ahly - who are the defending champions - are placed third with the same number of points.

Al Merrikh are at the bottom of the standings, with one point.

Simba’s head coach Didier Gomes said despite missing the services of their key players Serge Pascal Wawa and Taddeo Lwanga, the club is optimistic of doing well in the encounter. “We have trained well, and we do not underrate our opponents. We are taking the encounter seriously -if only because it will give us assurance of reaching the Knocks-out stage,” said Gomes.

Advertisement

He said his players are in top morale, ready for the encounter - and they target good results.

Meanwhile, Egyptian soccer giants Al Ahly and Zamalek face tough CAF Champions’ League Group matches today, knowing losses would severely diminish hopes of reaching the Quarter-finals.

Ahly won the marquee African club competition a record ninth time last season by defeating five-time champions Zamalek in the first final featuring teams from the same country.

But, Ahly have won only one of three Group A matches this season, while Zamalek haven’t won a match in Group D, leaving the Cairo club third in their Group. Only the top two clubs in each Group advance to the Knockout stage.

Ahly are away to AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of Congo, a team which held them to a 2-2 draw in Cairo. Zamalek are seek ing revenge at home against Esperance of Tunisia for the 3-1 loss when they clashed nine days ago. After firing three unanswered goals past Al Merrikh of Sudan, Club World Cup Bronze Medalists Ahly have got just one point from a possible six, losing to Simba in Tanzania and drawing with AS Vita Club.

Ahly lack consistent scorers and Mahmoud Kahraba - the only player to net twice in Africa during this campaign - is suspended after a row with coach Pitso Mosimane.