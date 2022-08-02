Simba, M-Bet seal record five-year Sh26.1 billion sponsorship deal

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Simba Sports Club and M-BET Tanzania on Monday, August 1, unveiled a five year-sponsorship deal worth Sh26.1 billion.

The deal is the most lucrative that the Msimbazi giants have signed in its history and Tanzania football

M-BET Tanzania Marketing manager Allen Mushi said that the first season, Simba's senior team will pocket Sh4.67 billion while the amount will increase in the second season with the club pocketing Sh4.925 billion and Sh5.205 billion would be given to Simba in the third year.

The manager said that their firm will give Simba Sh5.514 billion in the fourth year and later Sh5.853 billion would be given in the fifth year.

Mushi said that they have been influenced with the performance of the Msimbazi Street giants in local Mainland Tanzania Premier League as well as in the CAF’s competitions such as CAF Champions League as well as CAF Confederation Cup.

He said M-Bet Tanzania was one of the biggest sports stakeholder in the country and they were proud to be among the sports’ development players in the country.

“We are the biggest company in the country and that’s why we have decided to deal with the biggest club in Tanzania which is also a giant in Africa. This is historical deal and we hope to continue with the deal after five years,” said Mushi.

Simba’s chief executive officer Barbara Gonzalez thanked M-BET Tanzania for reaching a deal with the club assuring them of abiding with the deal terms.

“We started negotiations with M-BET Tanzania a few month ago and finally got want we all wanted. It is real a milestone for the club. We will show our commitment to our sponsors to make the deal fruitful,” M-BET’s Country director Fernando Perez said the deal showed how M-BET Tanzania was committed to sports development.

“It is very special day for M-BET Tanzania and for me as head of he firm in Tanzania. I’m really happy to be able to communicate that we are the main sponsors of Simba Sports Club. It is a club with a rich history of successes and great values to follow,” said Perez.