Simba, Mbeya Kwanza ready to clash today

By MAJUTO OMARY

Dar es Salaam. The Mainland Premier League defending champions, Simba SC, today meet Mbeya Kwanza as the league continues at three different venues.

As Simba will be in action from 7pm at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Geita Gold will face Polisi Tanzania and Namungo FC will play Mtibwa Sugar at the Ilulu Stadium in Lindi Region.

The matches are expected to be tough as each team will be targeting victory in order to improve their positions in the league standings.

Simba are now placed second with 28 points from 14 matches while Mbeya Kwanza are in the 12th slot with 13 points from 14 games.

Simba are likely targeting to continue reducing the point gap against their rivals, Young Africans (Yanga), who are at the top of the league table after collecting 35 points from 13 matches.

Yanga’s points are before their match against Mbeya City played yesterday evening.

Simba assistant coach Seleman Matola said they are facing an uphill task against Mbeya Kwanza, but need victory to improve their chance in the league log.

“Our task is to record good results. We are aware that we are going to play one of the promoted teams with experienced players in the competition as we need to do our best,” said Matola.

Matola explained that they target to continue winning their games in order to revive their hope of defending the title well. He said most of his players are in top form to show their commitment to the encounter.

Mbeya Kwanza coach Maka Malwisi said they aware that the encounter will be very tough, but added that his players are in high morale to face the challenge. He said they respect Simba, but they feel sorry for them as they target victory. “My players are ready to face Simba with determination of winning the duel,” said Malwisi.