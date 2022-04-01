Simba players’ morale high despite kickoff time change

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s representatives in the CAF Confederation Cup, Simba SC, are in high morale despite the decision of the African football governing body (CAF) to change the kickoff time of their match against Union Sportive de la Gendarmerie Nationale (USGN) of Niger at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Earlier, the encounter was scheduled to start at 7pm, but CAF announced yesterday that the match will now kickoff at 10pm Tanzanian time.

The time change is due to technical reasons, according to CAF. This also means that RS Berkane and Asec Mimosa will play at the same time.

Speaking yesterday, Simba information officer Ahmed Ally said his players are excited and have promised to fight hard in the encounter. Simba were used to playing the CAF matches at 5pm or 7pm.

“My players are very happy with the new time and have promised that they must win the match,” said Ally.

He explained that they have arranged special transport for their fans and tight security to ensure the safety of football fans attending the encounter.

“There will be a special route for commuter buses (daladala) to and from the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium and fans will be under tight security during and after the match. We call upon all football fans to attend the encounter as they will be safe,” insisted Ally.

Simba, who are facing a must win encounter in order to qualify for the knockout stage f the tournament, are placed third with seven points and tie with RS Berkane with the same number of points.

However, RS Berkane of Morocco have the best goal difference compared with Simba. RS Berkane are placed second with seven points while Asec Mimosas are at the top of the table after collecting nine points.

USGN are at the bottom with five points. Arithmetically, all the four teams in Group D have the chances of qualifying for the knockout stage, but that will depend on their results.

For instance, if RS Berkane win over Asec Mimosas at their home ground and Simba draw or win against USGN, the Msimbazi Street giants will qualify for the knockout stage.

However, if RS Berkane and Asec Mimosas draw and Simba win, Tanzania’s flag-bearers side will join the Ivorian side in the knockout stage.

But if Simba lose to USGN, then RS Berkane and Asec Mimosas will sail through to the next stage of the prestigious tournament.