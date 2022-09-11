Simba Queens in tough CAF Women’s Championship group

By AFP More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s envoys in the CAF Women’s Champions League, Simba Queens, have been drawn in a challenging group ahead of the competition scheduled to start from October 30 to November 13 in Morocco.

The club ladies have been drawn in group A along with the hosts, ASFAR FC of Morocco, who won a bronze medal in last year’s edition of the tournament held in Egypt.

The group also includes Zambia’s Green Buffaloes and Liberia’s Determine Girls FC. The competition’s group B has defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies of South Africa, Nigeria’s Bayelsa Queens, Egypt’s Wadi Degla and UNIFFAC representatives.

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies are the defending champions who claimed the title in the first edition of the competition.

Already Simba Queens are planning to set up camp abroad ahead of the competition.

Simba Queens head coach Sebastian Nkoma said his players are now on a two-week holiday after a commendable job to win the trophy of the CECAFA Zone and make the new history of being the first women’s team in the country to qualify for the prestigious tournament.

Nkoma said they will now have to train hard in order to do their best in the Morocco competition.

Following Simba Queens’ qualification, now only one place is to be filled to make up the final quota of eight teams in the tournament.

“We are planning to set up camp abroad ahead of the competition. The country will be named later,” said Nkoma.

Zones that are yet to pick their representatives include Central African Football Federations’ Union (UNIFFAC) that includes Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Chad, Congo Brazzaville, the DR Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon and São Tomé and Príncipe.

The Women’s Champions League, which is in its second edition, is organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The winners of the 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League will automatically qualify for the 2023 edition of the competition.