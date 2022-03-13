Simba, RS Berkane meet in crucial CAF Cup match

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s representatives in the CAF Confederation Cup today play a crucial return leg against RS Berkane at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

The encounter is important to win for the Msimbazi Street giants in order to pave the way for the tournament’s knockout stage qualification.

Simba are now placed second in group D after collecting four points from three matches. They tie with Niger’s USGN in points while RS Berkane are at the top with six points.

Asec Mimosas of Ivory Coast are placed at the bottom after collecting three points. Simba head coach Pablo Franco said his men are in high morale ahead of the clash, which they target to collect all the three points.

Pablo said most of his players are well-focused on the encounter and are not ready to disappoint the team’s fans at their home venue.

“I am happy that most of my players are in good health except Hassan Dilunga who is yet to recover. We are taking the encounter seriously because it is decisive to us,” said Pablo.

He explained that all the mistakes that made the team lose 2-0 during the away encounter have been rectified.

“We are going to play the decisive match on which we are supposed to be very keen throughout the game, despite the fact that we are playing on our home ground,” he said.

Despite losing 2-0 to RS Berkane, the Msimbazi Street side won 3-1 over Asec Mimosas and later drew 1-1 against Niger’s Union Sportive Gendarmerie Nationale (USGN) in Niamey.

Pablo insisted that they will have to take precautions in the match while playing with determination in order to record a good result.

“It is not going to be an easy game as we are facing one of the tough teams in the tournament,” said Pablo.

For his part, the team assistant captain, Mohammed “Tshabalala” Hussein, urged football fans to attend the match and give them support. Tshabalala said the encounter is crucial for them and they target to do their best.

Meanwhile, RS Berkane coach Florent Ibenge will likely seek to revenge against Simba following poor results in their previous three matches.

Ibenge managed to win only one match out of four they played against Simba when he was with AS Vita Club of the DR Congo.

The Congolese tactician won 5-0 on January 17, 2019 and since then, he has not won a single match.

His side lost 2-1 at the Benjamin Mkapa on Match 14, 2019 and later lost 1-0 at his home venue on February 12, 2021 before being defeated 4-1 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on April 3 last year.

All the matches were of the African Champions League. The Moroccan side will depend on Tuisila Kisinda who played for Yanga during the league’s last season.