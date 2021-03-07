Simba ’s Da Rosa rues lack of energy as Al-Merrikh sacks coach

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Khartoum. Simba SC coach Didier Gomez Da Rosa has said that his team lacked the energy to beat Al Merrikh in the Caf Champions League fixture after they dropped their first points in Khartoum.

The Msimbazi giants went into the match seeking a third straight win in Group A but the Sudanese outfit held on to secure a 0-0 draw, which gave them their first point of the campaign.

After the game Sudanese champions confirmed they had fired their head coach Nasreddine Nabi alongside his assistants Hamadi Sagheer and El Dao Gadamelkhair.

Their slip was however helped by the draw in Cairo as Congolese side AS –Vita held Al-Ahly to a two goal draw as the shared the spoils in a game that was played at a frantic pace

The single point, however, kept Simba on top spot in the group with seven points with a three point gap meaning they now need a win to qualify for the quarter finals.

The Msimbazi giants’ Gomez said his team was not strong enough to challenge their opponents and that their usual fluid passing was lacking.

“To be honest, we did not develop our usual way of playing, we were a little bit not disappointing but we missed the energy, we missed dynamic passes, we played on a slow tempo so sometimes it happens but don’t forget that we were playing away,” Gomez told reporters as reported by Simba Online.

Simba will now have to prepare for the return leg which is set to be played on March 16 knowing that a win could hand them early qualification

“For the next match against Al Merrikh you know very well that at home we are very good, we can put the fire on the ground but we have to prepare very seriously for the match because the three next points could put us in the quarter-finals,” said Gomez.

He added: Al Merrikh, so, believe me, I cannot underrate this team, this kind of players, I know very well their mentality, you know I spent the two first rounds of Champions League with them and I know that they are able to be very committed.



