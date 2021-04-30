Simba SC draws South Africa’s Kaizer Chiefs in Champions’ League quarter finals

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s Champions Simba Sports Club has drawn South Africa’s giants Kaizer Chiefs –Amakhosi in the CAF Champions League quarter finals.

Another battle of the titans pits South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns will face holders Al Ahly from Egypt whereas Wydad AC of Morocco will face MS Alger.

On the other hand Algeria’s CR Belouizdad will face Esperance de Tunis, the teams are set to play both away and home with the first leg being played on 14and 15 May whereas the second leg will be played on 21 and 22 May.

According to the draw, should Simba SC progress they will meet the winners between Wydad AC and MS Alger in the Semi-finals.

The first match between Chiefs and Simba has been scheduled to take place at FNB Stadium (Soccer City) in Johannesburg.

Advertisement

This will be the first time for the two teams to meet in the African Champions League competition.

The draw also sees Mamelodi Sundown head Coach Pitso Mosimane’s return to South Africa to play against his former club, Mosimane crossed to Al Ahly from Mamelodi Sundowns.

The winner between the two teams will face either Sporting Club of Belouizdad (CR Belouizdad) of Algeria or Esperance of Tunisia.

Algeria’s CR Belouizdad squad

Simba finished at the top in group A with 13 points from five matches and have managed to win four matches and draw only once against El Merrikh of Sudan in Khartoum.

The tournament’s final is slated for July 17 at a neutral venue yet to be named.