Simba SC meet Coastal Union in Mainland Premier League

Dar es Salaam. Football giants Simba today face Coastal Union in the Mainland Tanzania Premier League match at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in the city.

The game is scheduled to start from 7pm and each of the two teams target to emerge victorious in order to improve their chances in the league standings.

Simba are placed fourth in the league standings with seven points from three matches while Coastal Union are 12th after collecting two points.

Simba will need to win today’s match in order to collect 10 points in the league log while Coastal Union will fight hard to bag the maximum three points in order to improve their chance in the league standings.

The Msimbazi Street giants were in intensive training under their interim coach Thierry Hitimana ahead of the match.

The defending champions are just recovering from a 3-1 loss in the African Champions League to Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana. In their league match played last Wednesday at the same venue, Simba recorded a 1-0 win over Polisi Tanzania.

Hitimana admitted that they are still recovering from their African Champions League elimination and that he is sure of recording a good result in today’s game.

He said they are aware of how the match is going to be tough, but explained that they have taken all the precautions.

“Our task is to record good results. We know that we are going to play one of the experienced teams in the league, we will have to be at our best,” said Hitimana.

For his part, Coastal Union head coach Melis Medo said they are aware that the encounter is going to be an uphill task to them, but explained that his players are in high morale to come out with a good result.

Medo, who has replaced Juma Mgunda as head coach, has so far led Coastal Union in played three matches this season and managed to draw two and lose one.

According to Coastal Union’s new tactician, they respect defending champions Simba in the encounter, but that will not stop them from winning the game. He said they will be targeting victory in order to be in a good position of the league standings.