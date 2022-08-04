Simba SC part ways with Kagere, Lwanga and Mugalu

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Simba Sports Club have announced the release of three players who integral in their success in the past two seasons, the club has said.

In a statement released by the club’s hierarchy, Simba will be without their prolific striker Meddie Kagere who won the golden boot in two successive seasons.

The club also said they had reached an agreement to release Ugandan holding mid-fielder Tadeo Lwanga and Congolese striker Chris Mugalu.

“The leadership of the Simba club has reached an agreement to terminate the contract with three of our players, Medie Kagere, Chris Mugalu and Taddeo Lwanga,” reads the statement.

It adds: After negotiations with the players, we have finally reached an agreement to terminate the contract based on mutual interests.

The trio now join others senior team players such as Larry Bwalya who was sold, Pascal Wawa who was released and Bernard Morrison whose contract was terminated prematurely.

Advertisement

Simba is looking to rebuild after having a disastrous campaign last term which ended empty handed on all the three frontiers including the Confederations Cup where they reached the semi-finals.

So far they have made some signings and the trio were part of the team’s pre-season preparations in Egypt for the past three weeks.