Simba SC part ways with spokesperson Haji Manara

Dar es Salaam. VPL and Azam Federation Cup Champions 2021 Simba Football Club have announced that they have parted company with club spokesperson Haji Manara.

The club as a result has appointed Ezekiel Kimwaga as the acting Head of Information and Communication Department.

The announcement comes a week after a certain leaked audio accused the Club’s CEO Barbara Gonzalez of multiple issues in the administration of the club.

According to information released by the club’s hierachy on Wednesday July 28, 2021, Kimwaga will act the post for two months.

Mr Kingwaga who is an experienced journalist replaces Haji Sunday Manara with club management wishing the outspoken spokesman all the best.

‘’The Club Board of Directors has accepted Menara’s wishes not to continue with his duties at the club and we thanks him for his contribution and we wish all the best to his future endavours’’ the statement read.

According to the statement, Mr Kimwaga will lead some improvements at the department as the club expected to announce some vacancies later