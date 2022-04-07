Simba SC return to Mainland League after CAF assignment

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. After a tough assignment in the CAF Confederation Cup, Tanzania football giants Simba SC have now shifted focus to the Mainland Premier League by facing Coastal Union at the Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga Region.

Simba managed to qualify for the knockout stage of the CAF Confederation Cup after finishing in the second position of group D and will on April 17 face Orlando Pirates of South Africa at the Benjamin Mkapa.

As per the league fixture, the Coastal–Simba encounter is scheduled to kickoff at 4pm and each team target to emerge victorious in order to improve their chance in the league standings.

Simba are placed second with 37 points from 17 matches while Coastal Union are in the 11th position with 21 points from 18 matches.

Simba will likely target to win today’s match in order to reduce the point gap against their traditional rivals Young Africans (Yanga) who are at the top of the league table.

The Msimbazi Street giants were in intensive training under their head coach Pablo Franco ahead of the match. In the first leg played at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on October 31 last year, the two teams ended in a barren draw.

The match saw two players, forward Benedicto Mwamlangara of Coastal Union and Simba’s defender Henoc Inonga Baka being red carded for indiscipline. Pablo said they are aware of how the match is going to be tough, but explained that they have taken all the precautions.

“Our task is to record a good result. We know that we are going to play one of the experienced teams in the league, but we will be at our best,” said Pablo.

For his part, Coastal Union head coach Juma Mgunda said they are aware that the encounter is going to be an uphill task to them, but explained that his players are in high morale to come out with a good result.

Mgunda, who is assisted by Joseph Lazaro, said his team will the service of Abdul Sopu, who is nursing his injury.

According to Coastal Union’s tactician, they respect defending champions Simba in the game, but that will not stop them from winning the game. He said they will be targeting victory in order to be in a good position of the league standings.