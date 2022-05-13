Simba SC send Bernard Morrison on ‘leave’ until June

By Paul Owere More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Simba Sports Club have sent winger Bernard Morrison, on leave until the end of the season for reasons they did not disclose.

A Statement issued by Simba’s CEO Barbara Gonzalez said they had reached the decision after both sides agreed to give Morrison a time off to take care of his personal issues.

"We recognize and appreciate Morrison's contribution in the two years he has served our club and helped us achieve several successes in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations twice," the statement said.

“Winning the Mainland Premier League, the ASFC Cup and the Mapinduzi Cup, with this contribution and success the club thanks Morrison for his commitment to fighting for his club.

The Club said it wishes Morrison all the best for Morrison during his vacation and his future football career.

In a message posted by the winger he confirmed that he was heading home (Ghana) and that he would be out for the rest of the season due to family issues.

“It’s with heavy heart to announce that I will be out for the remainder of the season due to family issues that are beyond my control and might affect my performance for the team if I represent the club.

He added: A lot needs to be said about it but I can only wish the club the best of luck in our remaining games. I hope and pray I get this resolved as soon as possible so that I can join the team back.

The last time Morrison featured for the Msimbazi giants was during the barren draw with arch-rivals Yanga SC at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on April 30, 2022.

Morrison’s contract is due to expire in June after signed a two-year contract with Simba in 2020 from Yanga Africans where he had served for Six Months.

The move across Kariakoo was a contentious one after Yanga claimed the player had committed to them but it was later ruled that by both TFF and Fifa that he had signed as a free agent and had moved on Bosman rule.

Morrison’s ‘leave’ comes at a time when several local tabloids have speculated the Msimbazi side’s impending clear out at the Club for next season with several names being floated.