Simba SC to unveil new head coach on Saturday

Simba qualified for the CAF Champions' League Group stage after ousting Zimbabwe's champions FC Platinum in the second round.

Dar es Salaam. Champions Simba Sports Club will on Saturday unveil first team head coach and two other assistants who will take over the team’s reins as the team heads into the CAF Champions’ League group stage.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam on Friday during the announcement of the Simba Super Cup, the club’s CEO Barbara Gonzalez said arrangements were in place to unveil the new head coach, a position that was left vacant after the departure of Sven Vandenbroeck.

Speculation on social media is linking the club to AS Vita and DRC national team coach Jean-Florent Ibenge who was conspicuously absent from the team’s draw against Libya on Thursday.

“Before we kick off the tournament which kicks off on January 27 we shall have the new coach already working with the team,” she said.

According to Ms Gonzalez, the Simba Super Cup is a preparation towards the CAF Champions’ League Group Stage and will feature Congo’s TP Mazembe and Sudan’s Al Hilal.

She also allayed fears that had been sparked by rumours that their new signing from Uganda will not be eligible to play in the Vodacom Premier League and any other tournament saying the Ugandan mid-fielder was registered within the required period as a free agent.

Regarding Jonas Mkude’s disciplinary hearing, Barbara said the issue was with the ethics committee who meet on Friday January 22 to deliberate on the case which will be forwarded to the club’s top hierarchy for the necessary action.

"As for Bernard Morrison he missed some games due to injuries but is currently recovering and is progressing well and will be in camp and will be in the tournament," said Gonzalez.







