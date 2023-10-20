Simba share spoils with Al Ahly in African Football League opener

Dar es Salaam. Simba Sports Club and Al Ahly played to a two-goal draw in the African Football League opener at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Friday.

This was the first time that Al Ahly has managed a draw in Dar es Salaam after losing in the past three occasions by a 1-0 margin.

In front of a sold-out Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, the Egyptian side took the lead in the dying embers of the first half after Simba's defense failed to track winger Reda Slim's run on the left flank.

Simba replaced Louis Jose Miquison and Mzamiru Yassin with Sadio Kanoute and Jean Baleke at halftime to press for an equalizer.

And just like in the first half, they remained dominant in possession and their pressing paid off in the 53rd minute after the Egyptian side failed to deal with a cross which was recycled by Claotous Chama for Kibu Denis to bury with a diving header to restore parity.

It took only six minutes for Simba to gain the lead through Sadio Kanoute's header, sending the 60,000 plus fans into frenzy, but that lead was short-lived as the Egyptians equalized in the 63rd minute through Kahraba.

Simba players have to blame themselves after failing to win the match after missing various scoring chances, especially in the second half, in which they dominated the encounter.

Simba head coach Roberto Oliveira, alias Robertinho, commended the players for fighting back and recording a record draw against the African giants.