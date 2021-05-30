Simba stretch lead after beating Namungo in Premiere League

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Simba Sports Club have managed to stretch the lead in the ongoing Mainland Tanzania Premier League following their 3-1 win over Namungo FC yesterday at the Majaliwa Stadium in Lindi Region.

Simba came from behind to score three goals within 15 minutes in the second half.

The victory means Simba now have collected 64 points from 26 games and need only 13 points to retain the title for the fourth time in a row.

Yanga are second with 61 points from 29 matches while Azam FC are third with 60 points from 30 games. Namungo FC remain in the eighth position with 40 points from 29 matches.

Namungo FC pressed from the start while Simba started on a low note and managed to create various scoring chances.

The Lindi Region based side took the lead of the game in the 21st minute through Steve Nzigamasabo after he was set clear by Reliant Lusajo.

Namungo led 1-0 at the breather. On resumption, Simba, who did not play under pressure, maintained their pace before the team head coach Didier Gomes changed the pattern of the game in the second half as the defending champions made various goal attempts.

Simba equalized in the 78th minute through Chris Mugalu who utilized well a cross from Shomari Kapombe. The Msimbazi Street side scored the second goal five minutes later through John Bocco after he was set clear by Mugalu.

The third goal was netted in by Bernard Morrison in the 87th minute with a powerful long range shot to beat Namungo FC goalkeeper Jonathan Nahimana.

It was a fantastic goal by Morrison in a thrilling encounter.