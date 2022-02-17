Simba to miss key players in Gendarmerie encounter

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s representative in the CAF Confederation Cup groups stage, Simba SC, will miss the services of three key players in their second encounter against Union Sportive Gendarmerie Nationale (USGN) to be held in Niger on Sunday.

The players are Chriss Mugalu, Hassan Dilunga and Kibu Dennis according to the member of Simba directorate, Mulamu Ng’ambi.

The club’s squad will leave for Niamey ahead of the encounter to be held at Stade Général Seyni Kountche, starting from 9pm Tanzanian time. Ng’ambi said some of the players are still nursing injuries sustained in various matches of the Mainland Tanzania Premier League as well as Azam Federation Cup.

But, Sadio Kanoute and Pape Ousmane Sakho - who were injured in the CAF Confederation Cup first leg match against Asec Mimosa - have recovered and will be on the team.

Also in the list is Bernard Morrison - who did not feature in the first match as he was under an indefinite ban for indiscipline. Simba leaders have also included Clatous Chama for the trip despite the fact that the Zambian midfielder will not playin the match due to CAF rules and regulations.

Chama had already featured in the competition against RS Berkane of Morocco, and CAF regulations do not allow a player to feature in a competition for two different club teams.

According to Ng’ambi Chama is important in this trip, as there are technical matters that have to be sorted out. “Chama’s presence in the encounter is very important. There are technical matters that need his presence in the trip, although he will not feature in the match,” Ng’ambi stressed, insisting that the match is crucial - especially as and they need to win it.

In the first match, Simba won 3-1 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar, thanks to goals by Sakho, Shomari Kapombe and Peter Banda. Ng’ambi said that, after the Sunday match, Simba will camp in Niger from where they will travel to Morocco for the match against RS Berkane on February 27.

USGN started the tournament poorly after being defeated 5-3 by Renaissance Berkane of Morocco.

The home team led 3-0 at half-time, but had their lead trimmed to a single goal. Then they scored twice in three minutes to go 5-2 ahead before the visitors completed the “goal fest.”

As per CAF standings, RS Berkane are at the top with three points. Simba also have three points. But, while RS Berkane have scored five goals, Simba have scored only three goals.