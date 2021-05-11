Simba versus Yanga game to be replayed, no refunds

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The government through the Ministry of Information, Arts, Culture and Sports has apologized to football fans in the country following the postponement of the game between Simba and Yanga which was to be played on May 8.

In a press statement issued today, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, the ministry said the game will now be replayed on a date that is yet to be named urging fans to remain calm because the government had a good reason when it advised the kickoff to be delayed.

"As for the fans who paid entry fees for the match, the Ministry has instructed the National Internet Data Center (NIDC) which is in charge of the N-Card system used for the ticket sales at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, to return the electronic tickets to the 43, 967 fans who bought tickets in order to enable them enter the stadium as in the previous occasion,” reads the statement

The Statement adds: The ministry has also ordered the N-card system to be used to sell tickets to new fans who will want to enter the stadium on the match day to reach the capacity of the stadium.

The decision was reached after a meeting between the government, Tanzania Football Association (TFF), Tanzania Premiere League Board (TPLB), National Sports Council of Tanzania (NSC), Simba and Yanga clubs held last night May 10, 2020.

The meeting was held a few hours after the Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa asked in a parliament why the match between Simba SC and Yanga FC was postponed and ordered the Ministry of Sports to provide immediate information.

On the issue of mistrust between the TFF and Yanga Football Club, the statement the ministry will convene an urgent meeting to settle the issue.