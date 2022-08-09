Simba, Yanga face tricky ties in CAF Champions’ League

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Mainland’s representatives in the Champions’ League, Young Africans (Yanga) and Simba SC face tricky fixtures in the preliminaries rounds released today August 9, by Africa Football governing body, CAF.

As Yanga will face against Zalan FC of South Sudan, Simba will meet Malawian champions, Big Bullets in their preliminary rounds.

Should Yanga sail through, they will face the winner between St George of Ethiopia and Al Hilal of Sudan, meanwhile Simba will meet the winner between Zambian champions, Red Arrows and Angolan side, CD Premiro de Agosto.

Simba who reached the CAF Confederation quarter finals last term will start away in all their preliminary games.

The fixture also shows that KMKM of Zanzibar will play Arta Solar of Djibouti. In Confederation Cup, Tanzania Mainland representative, Geita Gold will play against Al Hilal Al Sahel of Sudan in the preliminary round and if they sail through then, they will face Pyramids FC of Egypt.

Azam FC who have been given bye in the first round will face winners between Al-Akhdar of Libya and Al Hilal Khartoum of Sudan.

Advertisement

According to CAF, first round matches have scheduled between September 9 and 11 whereas the second leg encounters are scheduled between September 16 and 18.

The CAF schedule shows that second round matches will be played between October 7 and 9 and the second round games are set from October 14 to 16.

The playoffs that feature teams eliminated from CAF Champions League against CAF Confederation Cup teams that qualified into the second round will be played between November 2 and 9.

Unlike the three previous seasons, the final of this edition will be played in a two-legged format.



