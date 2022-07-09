Soccer agent Sal Jobe coming to Tanzania in August

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Football Agent Sal Jobe has confirmed that he is coming to Tanzania during the pre-season before the international transfer window closes where he is expected to meet young talent plus players who are out of contract.

Speaking to The Citizen the former actor who turned into football agent said he was excited to be coming to Tanzania and he looks forward to snap up some talents for the European markets.

Jobe who has in past transferred over 30 players to Europe says he can’t wait to land in Tanzania because he has been looking forward to this trip for quite some time.

“To all my friends in Tanzania I am coming over in August,” he said.

Sal introduction to the business of sports entertainment has been a wonderful story that has made him a household name as he has been from one deal to another, and he has been involved in football transfers deals to big commercial deals for boxers, he has worked with Brands like adidas and Castore sportswear.

Though still a practising actor Sal has also been more active in sports business which has been very gratifying, and it has been rewarding for all the hard work.

Sal Jobe is the author of the book called “The Agent Game” a book with insights and tips for aspiring athletes and also for agents and managers starting out like he did.

He’s also available to help with whoever desires his assistance and can be reached on his social media handles.

His story can be likened to that of a modern day Cinderella, only that Sal Jobe is a full blooded man, who started as a night shift shelf stacker in a Sainsburys supermarket United Kingdom, his work then was to restock and rearrange the shelves of the retail store every night 21:00pm to 07:00am, and like the story of light under bushel his quality saw him rise to becoming team leader and subsequently the delivery driver, still yearning for a better life, Sal decided to pursue a career in acting.