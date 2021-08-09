Sports Betting Terms For New Sports Bettors

Before any bettor embarks on their online adventure, they must first familiarize themselves with the apparently infinite array of gambling terminologies and general sports betting phrases. We'll go through the whole dictionary of sports betting terms and explain what each term and phrase means and get into the intricacies of topics like betting odds definitions, Major Leagues and events, and colloquial gambling language. We'll cover all our visitors need to know to get started online sports betting with Betway, from flat bets to syndicates in betting

Accumulator

This is the same as a parlay, with numerous bets connected together for a higher payoff. It's primarily used in European markets. To pay out, all bets in the accumulator must win.

Asian handicap

Asian handicaps are used in soccer betting and were developed as a result of the high number of draws. They are set in full, half, and even quarter-goal increments and must be won by a particular number of goals.

Bankroll

A set sum of money set aside for betting.

Bankroll management

A betting strategy based on the size of bets and how they are placed. Another term for it is money management.

Chalk

The team that is expected to win.

Cover

A bettor wins their wager if they cover the point spread in sports like football and basketball. You have covered the spread if you wager a 7-point favorite and they win by nine points.

Dog

The underdog, or dog, is the team that bookies believe will lose the game.

Expected value (EV)

Over the long run, this is a gauge of predicted wins or losses. Positive Expected Value (+EV) is a long-term profit generator. Long-term losses will be generated via negative expected value (-EV).

Favourite

The team or individual who is highly expected to win.

Handicapper

A person who examines statistics, injuries, weather, and news in order to forecast game outcomes.

Handle

Total money wagered at a sportsbook, whether generally, on a specific sport, or on a single game.

Hedge

Taking the opposing side of a current bet to ensure a profit regardless of the outcome.

High roller

A high-roller is a gambler who stakes huge sums of money.

Hold

The amount of money won by the sportsbook once winning bets are paid out.

Hook

The hook is an additional half-point that bettors can earn in spread-based sports. In football, bettors frequently purchase the hook around crucial numbers like 3 to obtain a 3.5 line.

Juice

The charge imposed by sportsbooks for making a wager is known as juice. To break even, you'll need to win 52.38 percent of your bets, which is what most books give. With lines between -104 and -107, certain books will give reduced juice.

Key Numbers

This reflects the most common loss margins, and is commonly used in football, as many games end with one side winning by a multiple of three or seven points.

Limit

The maximum amount of money a bookmaker will bet on a single event.

Live betting

In-play, in-game, and in-running are other terms for the same thing. Betting on a sporting event as it happens.

Live odds

Markets with continually changing odds during a sporting event.

Moneyline

A moneyline bet is an outright winner wager with odds based on a team's probability of winning.

Odds-on favorite

An overwhelming favorite with a price greater than even money (+100), usually set at -101 or higher.

Oddsmaker

Someone who determines the odds for sports betting. A linemaker is another name for an oddsmaker.

Off the Board

You can't wager on a game or event that sportsbooks don't allow you to bet on. When there is uncertainty about a player's injury condition or the weather, a game is usually called off.

Over/Under

The Over/Under, commonly known as a totals bet, is a popular market in which gamblers bet whether a game's actual score will be higher or lower than the forecasted total.

Parlay

A parlay is a bet that combines numerous bets into a single slip. The greater the number of bets in the parlay, the greater the probable win. However, for the parlay to pay off, all of the bets must win.

Payout

Amount of money won as a result of a bet.





Public Betting Percentage

We provide genuine betting percentages from seven contributing sportsbooks, often known as public betting trends. These are real-world wagers made at real-world bookmakers. These percentages are crucial in our strategy of betting against the public.

Punter

A sports bettor is someone who bets on sports.

Push

When there isn't a winner at the end of a contest. If the game ends in a tie in a moneyline sport, this happens. This happens in a spread sport when the favorite wins by the exact spread.

Run Line

You may take the run/puck line in moneyline sports like baseball or hockey, which is the equivalent of a spread. This option allows you to add or remove runs for the underdog or the favorite. This implies that for you to win your wager, a favourite must win by at least two runs, but an underdog might lose by one run or win straight-up. The advantage is that you can put higher stakes on favorites, but because baseball and hockey are low-scoring sports, this might be a risky venture.

Sportsbook

A place (physical or virtual) that accepts and pays out bets on sporting events.

Spread Betting

When betting on a sporting event, you might take or lay points. A spread bet is when you pick Los Angeles at -7 point odds versus New York (+7). To cash a winning ticket, the Rams must defeat the Giants by at least eight points. When betting on favorites, bettors lay the spread and take the spread when betting on underdogs.

Stake

Amount placed on a bet is known as stake.

Steam

Rapidly changing odds caused by a huge volume of betting activity by smart bettors or syndicates.

Straight Bet

A single wager on the moneyline, spread, or game total betting choices is known as a straight bet.

Syndicate

A group of bettors who pool their cash and wager on events using their collective knowledge. Syndicates would often spend big sums to move a line, then bet much more on the new price that they helped establish.

Underdog

The team or individual who is projected to lose.

Wager

Another name for a bet.