Stage set for Kilimanjaro Marathon 2022

Moshi. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa Majaliwa will on Sunday, February 27, lead thousands of runners and spectators at the 20th edition of the Kilimanjaro Premium Lager Marathon at the Moshi Co-operative University (MoCU) grounds.

Speaking at the MoCU grounds, the Race Director, John Bayo said all preparations were complete.

“We are done with all the important logistics and we are looking forward to receive the Prime Minister as we mark the 20th Anniversary. It is going to be a big event,” he said.

The race will feature the Kilimanjaro Premium Lager 42km, Tigi 21km Half Marathon and the Grand Malt Fun Run, which the Prime Minister and other top guests are expected to take part in.

The Kilimanjaro Premium Lager Manager, Irene Mutiganzi said they were proud to sponsor the event for 20 years now.

“We have a lot lined up in terms of the race itself, entertainment and a lot of Kili beer,” she said.

The Marathon was preceded by a three day Kili People’s Expo that has been happening at the MoCU grounds and brought together sponsors and other exhibitors.

Meanwhile Moshi has become a beehive of activities as the town is coloured with Kilimanjaro Premium Lager, Tigo and Grand Malt colours. Social joints and accommodation places are all packed as participants continue streaming in.

Sponsors for this year’s 20th Anniversary event include Kilimanjaro Premium Lager- Main sponsor, Tigo- 21km, Grand Malt -5km. Water table sponsors- Absa Tanzania, Unilever Tanzania, TPC Sugar, Simba Cement, Kilimanjaro Water and official suppliers, GardaWorld Security, Keys Hotel, Kibo Palace Hotel, Surveyed Plots Company Ltd, Tanzania Tourism Board and CMC Automobiles.

The Kilimanjaro Premium Lager Marathon, which will be held on Sunday February 27, 2022 at the Moshi Cooperative University (MoCU), is organised by the Kilimanjaro Marathon Company Limited.