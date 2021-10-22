Taifa Stars go up in latest Fifa ranking

By Evagrey Vitalis More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s national team, Taifa Stars have climbed up two positions in the latest FIFA World ranking released by the Federation of International Football Association on Thursday, October 21.

In October, Tanzania lost 1-0 to Benin in Dar es Salaam before beating Benin 1-0 to revive hopes of qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup finals.

The rank shows that Tanzania's Taifa Stars have moved up two places and now occupy 130th slot in the global rankings, having accrued 1124 points.

In the World Football governing body's latest list, Belgium is leads other teams followed by Brazil, France, Italy and England.

Uganda is the best performer in East Africa, occupying 82nd slot, followed by Kenya (102nd), Tanzania, Rwanda and Burundi in that descending order.

Top 10 World ranking

1 Belgium

2 Brazil

3 France

4 Italy

5 England

6 Argentina

7 Spain

8 Portugal

9 Mexico

10 Denmark