Taifa Stars take on CAR in international buildup tie

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The national football team, Taifa Stars, today play the Central African Republic (CAR) in the world soccer governing body (FIFA)’s international build-up at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The match, which will kick-off at 7pm, is expected to be thrilling as the two teams will likely be searching for victory in order to improve their FIFA rankings.

The Central African Republic are currently ranked 130th while Tanzania are 132nd in the Fifa rankings released last month.

Speaking with The Citizen yesterday, Taifa Stars head Coach Kim Poulsen said his players are in the right frame of mind heading into the friendly match to maul the CAR.

“Everything is okay at the camp as every player is eager to face the Central African Republic. They are simply in good shape and I believe that Tanzanians will see an improved performance,” Poulsen said.

He said they have trained well ahead of the encounter and they believe they will face a strong opposition from their opponents.

“Our intention is to further go up in the Fifa rankings, as you know, most of the players in the squad are experienced and know their commitments. We are aware that our opponents have also prepared well for the match, but I can dare promise victory for our fans. Everybody here is excited about the match,” he said.

Taifa Stars are expected to be under their two key players namely Captain Mbwana Samatta and Simon Msuva.

Samatta, who plays for Belgium side Royal Antwerp FC arrived on Monday while Msuva joined the team’s camp since day one.

As per the schedule of the international build-ups, on Saturday the Central African Republic will face Sudan at 4pm and later at 7pm, Taifa Stars will take on Botswana.

Taifa Stars’ last international build-up will be held next Tuesday against Sudan, starting at 7pm. Fans interested in attending all the matches will have to pay Sh5,000 each for VIP B and C while orange, blue and green seats will be sold for Sh3,000.