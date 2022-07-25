Taliss-IST Club: The home of warriors and record breakers in swimming

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. “If you work on something that you really care about, you don’t have to be pushed as the vision pulls you,” those were the words by Taliss-IST Swim Club manager Hadija Shebe when she met the reporter in a special interview held recently.

Hadija continued to say, “experience is a hard teacher because it gives you a test first and a lesson afterwards,”

Elaborating on that, Hadija said the prominence of Taliss-IST in swimming was not attained on a silver platter, but through people’s positive minds since it was established till now, whereby they are known as the ‘giants of swimming in the country.

Although Taliss-IST is the oldest swim club, it is the most successful one in the country in the game. So far, the club has managed to win various top honours in the country to the extent of being known beyond Tanzania’s borders.

The club was firstly known as Tanzania Life Saving Society (Taliss) and was founded on June 26, 1992.

It has officially registered under the ministry of Home Affairs under Stewart Kiliswa.

Advertisement

So far, the club has trained 10,000 beach or pool lifeguards around Tanzania and neighbouring countries.

Records show that in 2004 Taliss- IST Swim Club was registered under the National Sports Council (NSC).

The club has some of the most experienced coaches including former Tanzania National Swimming Team Head Coach John Belela (JB), Zuberi Likoko (Siki), Ezekiel Msaka, Said Sebe, Crispin Haule, Martin Kisinde and current Tanzania National Swimming Team Head Coach Alexander Mwaipasi.

The club’s former managers include Mandy Fuller, Becky McElroy, Emma McIntosh, Jone Gouws, Barbara Harris and Hadija Shebe, who is the chairperson of the competition organising committee of the Tanzania Swimming Association.

Taliss-IST Swim Club is known for setting high standards in swimming in the country.

Many of the senior masters’ swimmers managed to train and passed through what was then known as Taliss Life Saving Society.

Some of the club’s swimmers, who have represented the country in various events include Olympian Magdalena Moshi, who competed in 2008 in Beijing, 2012 London and in 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games and male Olympian Amaar Ghadiyali competed in 2012 in London and Hilal Hilal in 2016 (Rio de Janeiro).

Taliss Invitational Swimming Championships gala

Apart from competing in various events, Taliss-IST has managed to organize its swimming event known as the Taliss Invitational Swimming Championships Gala, which have now become famous in Tanzania. Black and White is the club’s official colour representing powerful athletes.

The club is geared towards producing outstanding swimmers, who will compete in both national and international competitions.

The produced swimmers will not only compete for their club and the country, but also will compete to keep themselves fit.

Taliss-IST, like any other club, brings people together from all walks of life, thanks to the diverse nature.

It gives locals an opportunity to bond with different nationalities in their very own country and also gives foreign swimmers the unforgettable true taste of African culture.

The club embodies the caring and loving atmosphere of Tanzania, and also gives free scholarships for swimmers, who are good and financially unable to join the club and it offers many opportunities to emerging local swimmers.





Here are some of the successes that Taliss Swim Club have achieved so far:

Taliss Invitational Swimming Championships Gala

2017 – Overall Winner

2081 – Overall Winner

2019 – Overall Winner

2020 – Overall

2021 -Runners-up

2022- Overall Winner.

Tanzania National Club Swimming Championships

2017- Overall Winner

2018- Runners-up

2019-Overall Winner

2021- Overall Winner

2022-Overall Winner.

Tanzania Open Swimming Championships

2018 -Overall Winner

2019-Overall Winner

2021-Overall Winner





Tanzania National Junior Swimming Championships

2018-1st Runners up

2019- Overall Winner,

2021- Third finishers with 12 swimmers only

2022- Runners-up with 17 swimmers only and first placed with the most gold medals 29.

Morogoro Invitational Swimming Gala

2019- Overall Winner

2020- Runners-up

FK Invitational Swimming Gala

2022- Overall Winner

The club’s swimmers are currently preparing for the forthcoming Open National Swimming Championships scheduled to be held in September and many other competitions.