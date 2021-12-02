Tanzania amputee national team qualify for World Cup

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s amputee national team (Tembo Warriors) have qualified for the World Cup finals scheduled to be held in October next year in Turkey.

Tanzania earned the chance after thrashing Cameroon 5-0 to qualify for the semi final of the African Nations Cup in the encounter held yesterday at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

According the rules and regulations of the tournament, four teams that enter the semis automatically qualify for the World Cup finals. Tanzania played well in the match attended by many fans including Arts, Culture and Sports minister Innocent Bashungwa.

Tembo Warriors started the game with a bang and managed to lead 3-0 at the breather after having applied fast balls against the Cameroonians.

The hosts’ goals in the first half were scored by Alfan Kiyanga (two goals) and Ramadhani Chomelo (one). Tembo Warriors maintained their pace in the second half and scored more two goals through Frank Ngailo. The victory was positively received by the fans who attended the match as Tanzania made history by qualifying for the World Cup finals for the first time.

Tembo Warriors head coach Salvatory Edward commended his players for the victory, urging them to turn their focus on clinching the African title.

Advertisement

“My players played very well in the match and achieved their goal. We applied a fast game, targeting to score early. So, after leading 3-0 at half time, in the second half we decided to reduce our pace while stopping them from reducing the gap,” said Edward.

Edward said the task is still ahead as they need to prove their worth by clinching the African title.

“We are satisfied with securing qualification for the World Cup that we need to win,” he said.