Tanzania, Kenya lady golfers take lead at All Africa games

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s ladies national golf team “Tanzania One Team” captain Hawa Wanyeche scored high on day one of the All Africa Challenge Trophy (AACT).

The prestigious tournament teed-off yesterday at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club golf course.

Tanzania One Team have, however, tied with Kenya in the event.

According to the results of day one of the tournament, Wanyeche recorded 69 strokes to beat other competitors from 20 countries.

Kenyan golf player Naomi Wafula is placed second with 70 strokes while Bobbi Brown of South Africa is in the third position after recording 72 strokes.

In the competition, Tanzania One Team have so far collected a total of 148 strokes as the same as Kenya.

Tanzania’s strokes were also contributed by Madina Idd, who scored 78 strokes in a thrilling event.

Kenya’s Chanelle Wangari contributed 78 strokes to the Kenyan team.

The third position is being held by South Africa after Gabrielle Ventor contributed 77 strokes.

The fourth position is being held by Morocco, who have collected a total of 153 strokes through Rich Intisar, who recorded 76 strokes and Abir Taibi, who recorded 77 strokes.

The top five is completed by Zimbabwe team, who have scored a total of 155 strokes through Tilowakuti Batsirai, who recorded 72 strokes and Mubaiwa Yollander who recorded 83 strokes.