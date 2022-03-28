Tanzania's Kiduku eyes world title after defeating Congolese boxer

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Morogoro. Tanzania’s Twaha Rubaha alias Kiduku believes he can win more boxing’s prizes after outpointing Congolese boxer Alex Kabangu to win All Africa Universal Boxing Organisation (UBO) super middleweight title.

Kiduku recorded 80-72, 79-73 and 80-72 from the judging trio of Abdallah Neneko, Anthon Ruta and Omari Yazidu to crown the vacant title belt in the thrilling bout held at Tanzanite Hall in Morogoro Region. The fight was organised by Peak Time Sports Agency under promoter Selemani Semunyu.

“The victory has lifted my spirit. I am now looking forward to snatching more titles at the expense of world class boxers,” said Kiduku. Kiduku said he wants to be consistent with boxing due to the fact that other boxers in his weight category fight in a period of two or three months to maintain their statuses in rankings. “Securing more fights is the only way to improve my status in boxing. I have won the UBO title, but my focus now is on fighting for the World Boxing Council (WBC), the World Boxing Association (WBA) and the International Boxing Federation (IBF) in order to prove my worth in the game,’’ said Kiduku.

Speaking about his fight, Kiduku said his opponent fought tremendously because he did not give him a chance to hit the targeted parts.

“Kabangu applied a close fight due to his reach, several times he escaped from my trap while using holding techniques, he is a good boxer,” he said. However, Kabangu opposed the results saying the judges favoured Kiduku.

“I have been disappointed with the results, I do not accept them,” said Kabangu.