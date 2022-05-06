Tanzania to host FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is set to host the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour which is set to jet in on May 31, whereby the sports fraternity will have an opportunity to view it for the fourth time in history.

The iconic trophy will be brought by former French international David Trezeguet and Tanzania is among the nine African countries that will host the World Cup and this trip.

This the fourth time for Tanzania to host such trip and this time Trezeguet, who won the title in 1998, will hand over the trophy to the President Samia Suluhu Hassan, the only person is allowed to touch it

Soccer fans will be allowed the ultimate, one-of-a-kind fan experience as they will have an up-close encounter with the 6.175-kilogramme, 18-carat solid gold trophy.

The tour has been made possible by Coca-Cola in collaboration with FIFA and Tanzania is among the eight African countries selected to have the golden chance of hosting the tour, which is a rare opportunity.

Speaking in the Dar es Salaam on May 5, 2022 about the tour, Minister for Culture, Arts and Sports Mohamed Mchengerwa hailed massive support rendered by Coca-Cola in promoting football in the country, saying the government will continue to work closely with them.

“As you know, the World Cup is the biggest event on earth followed by many people worldwide and for us to host the tour, it is a big opportunity in terms of promoting football and strengthening good cooperation.

“To be picked to embrace this tour, we need to give ourselves a big acknowledgement because it is an honour given to us by FIFA to show that they are touched with what we are doing in this sector,” he said. Mchengerwa also noted that the sixth administration under President Samia Suluhu Hassan had already shown strong determination to fast track the development of sports and that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

He assured Coca-Cola of the government’s commitment to work with them in order to foster the development of the beautiful game in the world. Earlier, Coca-Cola Kwanza Managing Director Unguu Sulay said they are thrilled to bring the real World Cup in Tanzania almost after eight years and that it is a big honour.

“This is a big reputation for the country because the whole world will be watching us about how we are going to embrace this great tour that also promotes tourism. “It is a fact that sports is among the leading employment sectors in the country that is why we are happy to venture into this area because many people are benefiting a lot from it,” Sulay said. He added that the tour comes at the right time when Tanzania is cherishing the Royal Tour initiative championed by President Samia Suluhu Hassan for the sake of promoting tourism in the country and hence the two things are vital.

Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) president Wallace Karia admitted that Coca-Cola are doing a lot to keep football moving as they always work together with the federation.

“We still have many projects that need to be financed and I would like to take this opportunity to urge Coca-Cola to give us the much needed support to implement them well,” he said.

The tour has been developed through an exclusive partnership between Fifa and Coca-Cola.

The last time the trophy was in the country was received by former President Jakaya Kikwete who hosted the most famous prize three times in 2006, 2009 and 2013.