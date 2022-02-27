Tanzanian athletes make a clean sweep at the Kilimanjaro Marathon

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Kilimanjaro. Tanzanian athletes at the Kilimanjaro Marathon made a clean sweep of medals in both full and half marathon events which took place on Sunday February 27, at the Ushirika College in Moshi, Kilimanjaro.

The local runners took home top honours , by winning the 42km race which was previously dominated by Kenyan athletes as well as the hauling of all the top three positions in the Tigo 21Km men's race.

This was after 22-year old Aloyce Simbu, won the male's 42km after clocking 02:16:31.

Simbu, who has never participated in the international events, made such an attempt in 2018, but ended prematurely in just 35km.





Advertisement



The second and third places in this category went to Kenya’s Arnold Kiptaoi and James Tallam who clocked 02:17:05 and 02:17:43 respectively.

The women's category in 42km race was won by Kenya’s Shelmith Muriuki at 02:41:06 as her compatriot, Flavious Kwamboka came second at 02:57:22 while Tanzania’s Angel John snatched the third place at 03:06:13.

In the full marathon, each winners received a cash prize of Sh4.2 million, another bonus of Sh1 million and a plot located at Kigamboni in Dar es Salaam. There were also cash prizes and additional cash bonus to the all who finished in the top 10.

The Tigo Half Marathon was another Tanzanian affair as Emmanuel Giniki won the top place at 01:00:35 as fellow Tanzanians Gabriel Geay and Inyasi Sulley won the second and third places at 01:02:05 and 01:04:11, respectively.

In the women's half marathon discipline, Kenya’s Agness Ngolo won at 01:12:17 as Tanzanians Jackline Sakilu and Natalie Elisante came second and third clocking 01:14:50 and 01:15:07, respectively.



The race which took place at the foothills of Mount kilimanjaro, involved about 12,000 local and foreign runners from 58 countries.





In their midst was Prime Minister , Kassim Majaliwa, who took part in Grand Malt's 5km Fun Run.

Prime Minister hailed all the winners and participants and the sponsors, adding that he was happy with the race's achievements.







Also in attendance was the Deputy Minister for Sports, Pauline Gekul, who urged Tanzanians to take part in sports for health.

She said 1.5 billion was set side for the promotion of talent and Kilimanjaro marathon also exposes young talents.

Welcoming Prime Minister, Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner, Steven Kagaigai urged Tanzanians to visit tourism attractions including Mount Kilimanjaro while in Moshi.

Tanzania Breweries Limited ( TBL) Managing Director, Jose Moran .said that his firm, though Kilimanjaro Premium Lager brand celebrates 20 years of presence in the race as the main sponsors.

He said that he had a discussion with Prime Minister at the event, brain-storming of how to make the race more successful and attract tourists.

He said Kilimanjaro Mountain is the icon of Tanzania and that it was good for the race to attract runners who have a clear view of it while running.

Tigo's Acting Director, Innocent Rwetabura said that as sponsors of half marathon since 2015, his firm feels proud of being part of the race success. He said the firm set aside about 12m for the event winners.

The annual Kilimanjaro Premium Lager, that is holding it's 20 years' Anniversary is kindly sponsored by Kilimanjaro Premium Lager ( main sponsor) Tigo (21km) na Grand Malt (5km).

The water table sponsors are Absa Tanzania, Unilever Tanzania, TPC Sugar, Simba Cement and Kilimanjaro Water.

Officials suppliers are GardaWorld Security, Keys Hotel, Kibo Palace Hotel, CMC Automobiles na Surveyed Plots Company Ltd (SPC) and the Tanzania Tourist Body (TTB).