Tanzanian boxer targets KO win over Mexican boxer

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian professional boxer Ibrahim Class has bragged to win by a knockout (KO) over his opponent Gustavo Pina Melgar from Mexico in the international featherweight non-title bout scheduled for tomorrow at the Mlimani City Hall in Dar es Salaam.

The contest has been organized by MO Boxing Promotions, being the first time for the company under a prominent businessman in the country, Mohammed Dewji alias MO.

Class said after staying out of the boxing ring for long, he has now decided to come back stronger, aiming to win various professional boxing titles in the world.

He said he has prepared well for the fight and he will not underestimate his opponent because he believes he has come for victory.

“I know Melgar is a good boxer but not within my reach, I have prepared well and I’m going to show him how Tanzania has good and talented boxers,” said Class.

For his part, Melgar said he has come to seek victory to improve his record in professional boxing. The organizer of the fight from MO Promotions, Ahmed Seddiqi, said preparations have been completed and there will be six undercards.

He said the event of the supporting bouts will see Ex WBO/WBC Youth champion Alfred Lamptey (10-0-0; 8 KO’s) trading punches with a former IBF Continental Champion from Namibia, Abraham Ndauendapo (17-8-0; 5 KO’s).

“We are going to have a stacked night of action at the Mlimani City ahead of the highly anticipated fight of the year in Tanzania and the atmosphere is going to be electric on a sold-out night,” said Ahmed Seddiqi.

“This iconic night features Tanzanians and international fighters from Mexico, India, Namibia, Kenya and Ghana looking to hook boxing fans with a non-stop action, ” said Mohammed Dewji from MO Boxing Promotions.

The undercard list will see Juma Choki (6-0-0;2 KOs) fighting Jose Hernandez (10-8-3; 3 KO’s), Nicholas Mwangi (10-4-1; 7 KO’s) facing Emmanuel Mwakyembe (8-1-1; 3 KO’s), Sameer Anwar(4-1-0, 3KO’s) trading punches with Adam Mrisho (12-3-0; 8 KO’s), Mwinyi Mzengela (17-10-2; 7 KO’s) taking on Sabari J (6-1-0; 2KOs) and Sadra Mohamed (2-2-0; 0 KO’s) clashing with Lulu Kayage (7-8-3; 2 KO’s).

This September edition is sponsored by Azam TV, Boxer, Mo Xtra, Mlimani City, KCB Bank, White Sands Resorts, Bajaj and otapp.

The entire card will be aired on Azam TV and tickets are available now on otapp: otapp.co.tz/event-tickets

For her part, the Head of Marketing and Relations of KCB Bank, Christine Mnyenye, said they feel very proud to sponsor professional boxing in the country.

“We feel very proud to sponsor a professional boxing game in this country, it is our first time to use this game and introduce our new insurance service and ask professional boxing stakeholders and other people to join it in order to protect themselves from various disasters,” said Mnyenye.