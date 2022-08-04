Tanzanian boxer wins to set eye on Birmingham Games finals

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s light heavy amateur boxer Lucas Changalawe has qualified into the semifinal of the Commonwealth Games after recording victory in the first round against Arthur Langelier of St Lucia yesterday.

Bout’s referee Tsogtgerel Tserenkhand stopped the bout in the first round (RSC) to rescue Langelier in the fight that was dominated by Tanzanian.

This is history for a Tanzania boxer in the Commonwealth Games to reach the stage in the Games.

Changalawe qualified into the quarter final after recording 5-0 victory against Anguilla’s amateur boxer Curlum Richardson in the Light-Heavyweight bout.

He recorded 30-23 from judge number one Piroska Beki of Hungary before scoring 30-24 from judge number two Lee Innes of England and 30-24 from judge number three Edward Blanchard of Canada and 30-24 points from judge number four Maria Blanchard and 30-24 points from Botswana’s Etsogile Ngwako who was judge number five.

Meanwhile; Tanzania’s amateur light middleweight boxer Kassim Mbundwike will today face Faustino Marion counterpart in the quarterfinal of the Commonwealth Games. The bout has been scheduled to start from 10.30pm Tanzanian time and Tanzania boxer is optimistic to do the best and qualify into the semifinal. Mbundwike qualified into the quarterfinal after beating Cyprus boxer Rafail Pafios by 3-2 in a tough and competitive bout. Tanzania boxer managed to score 30-27 from judge number one Susantha Thennage of Sri Lanka while judge number two Farhad Kvasji of India scored 28-29 and judge number three Lee Innes of England scored 29-28 points.

Other bout scores were from judge number four Lee Hyeok who scored 28-29 points and judge number five Etsogile Ngwako of Botswana scored 29-28 points. The bout was officiated by Zhamila Borkoeva. Mbundwike said the bout was very tough and he is optimistic to shine against Marion so that to win medals in the Games.

“I’m ready for the fight and I will not underrate my opponent. My task is to win each bout and qualify for the semifinal and later final before winning gold medal,” said Mbundwike.