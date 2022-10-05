Tembo Warriors clash with Japan in World Cup last 16

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s national amputee football team (Tembo Warriors) today face Japan in the last 16 of the 2022 Amputee Football World Cup finals currently taking place in Turkey.

The match will kick-off at 4pm Tanzanian time and is expected to be most thrilling following the standards shown by the two teams in the group stage.

Tembo Warriors qualified for the stage on best finisher in Group E after collecting four points. The team won 2-0 over Uzbekistan. Earlier, the Tanzania envoys recorded a goalless draw against Spain and later lost 3-1 to Poland.

The team have so far got the assurance of pocketing Sh40 million that was a pledge made by the government through the Ministry Culture, Arts and Sports.

The team will earn Sh80 million if they qualify for the semifinals and then take home Sh100 million if they qualify for the final.

Tembo Warriors head coach Salvatory Edward said they are optimistic about performing well in the encounter, expressing that they have prepared well for the competition. Edward exuded confidence that his players will not let Tanzanians down as they are in high morale ahead of the match.

“My players have been psyched up after being visited by Sports minister Mohammed Mchengerwa. We have also Hassan Abbas who is the permanent secretary of the ministry of Culture, Arts and Sports.

“We have trained well and hope to leave a mark at the finals. We are aware that it is not going to be a walk in the park, but I am proud of my players because they have always shown their commitment,” said Edward.

He said his players know what Tanzanians need from them and called on them to play with determination in order to continue making history in the country.

Apart from the Tanzania-Japan encounter, other matches will see Argentina facing Morocco, Turkey against Mexico, Uzbekistan against Colombia and Iran versus Italy.