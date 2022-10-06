Tembo Warriors now face Haiti in World Cup clash

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s national amputee football team (Tembo Warriors) have qualified for the quarterfinal of the World Cup finals with a bang after beating Japan 3-1 in the last 16 stage.

Tanzania will now face Haiti in today’s quarterfinal match of the competition taking place in Turkey. Haiti won 6-2 over the United States.

Tembo Warriors scored their goals through Rashid Bakari, who netted in two through free-kicks and Kiyanga Athuman, who utilised well the mistakes made by Japan’s defence. Japan’s lone goal was scored by Matsumora Diaz Henrique.

Tembo Warriors started the encounter with a bang and made two fine attacks, but Japanese goalkeeper Ueno Kotaro Ueno cleared all the dangerous balls.

Japan took a charge and pressed to Tanzania, whose players, Khalifa Amir, Shadrack Sembele, Anthony Manumbu, Bakari Rashid, Kidevu Mwinyimadm Kiyanga Athuman and goalkeeper Vuai, however, stood firm to clear all the dangerous balls.

Tanzania played well in the second half and created various clear scoring chances, but the Japanese goalkeeper was an obstacle for Tanzania to score more goals.

In another match, Angola beat England 1-0 to qualify for the quarterfinals of the competition. Italy will now face Uzbekistan who qualified for the stage after beating Colombia 4-1.

Another African team Liberia outshined Spain 2-1 at the Riva 3 Stadium.

The 2022 Amputee Football World Cup, also known as the 2022 Amputee Soccer World Cup, is the 17th edition of the biannual international competition.

It is organized by the World Amputee Football Federation (WAFF).